Tucson adding bicycle boulevards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson plans to use bicycle boulevards to make the roads safe for bicyclists. The boulevards will safely connect riders to several neighborhoods, schools, parks and libraries.
The Tucson Department of Transportation plans to add seven bike boulevards. Early next year, bike boulevards will be added at Arcadia Avenue and Timrod Street. The other projects for include, Michigan, Cherry, Greenway and Bantam bicycle boulevards and Third Street and Treat boulevards.
TDOT says these projects will be paid for by Proposition 407, which was approved by voters in November 2018. These bike boulevards will add over 100 miles of safe bike paths.
