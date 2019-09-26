ADC searching for Safford inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate after he walked away from an off-site work crew this afternoon.
Carlos Corella-Rivera was last seen at the Graham County Fairgrounds with a work crew at around 11 a.m. Corella-Rivera is a an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Safford serving six years for a dangerous drug violation, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
ADC dispatched chase teams, dog teams and a fugitive apprehension unit to find Corella-Rivera.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
