Arizona Attorney General warns of scammers after heavy storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office is warning people about scams after heavy storm damage.
“Storm-chasing scam artists typically strike after major storms and try to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners coping with damage,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement. “Arizonans need to think twice before hiring a person who shows up at their door with an offer that's too good to be true.”
Many families on the East Side of Tucson are still dealing with heavy damage after storms on Monday and Tuesday. Tina Barber’s family is one of them.
“All of a sudden it was hail and what sounded like lightening…like a really long lightening, and then it stopped and water started pouring through,” said Barber.
That is how she describes her roof being blown off Monday night. The ceiling in their daughter’s bedroom caved in the next day while their roof was scattered around their backyard. She said it was not long after that they started getting knocks on their door.
“They offered to help, and they said they would help us with the deductible, and they would be cheaper,” said Barber. “They said that, I guess, they do chase storms to do that.”
Storms, and the damages that come with them, can bring in money for contractors. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said scammers might ask for money upfront. They hear about these cases all too often.
“Yes, it does happen, we get phone calls all day long here,” said Pam Crim, with the BBB.
Barber and her family turned down the contractors who approached them and decided to wait for their insurance.
