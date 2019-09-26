Business owners, residents optimistic in future plans for Oro Valley Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big changes could be coming to a shopping center north of Tucson where customers often pull up to empty storefronts.
Town West Reality, Inc. and affiliated companies recently purchased the Oro Valley Marketplace on the corner of Tangerine and Oracle Roads.
The local company said plans for the 100-acre property could include apartments, hotels and even a lifestyle and entertainment center.
The announcement means even more potential for Charred Pie and owner Reza Shapouri. The wood-fired pizza kitchen opened about three weeks ago next to the movie theater.
“We didn’t know that when we signed for the place," Shapouri said. “That’s just an added thing now, it just makes the whole thing so much better."
For Shapouri, his pizza is supplying a demand for customers who used to have to drive 20 to 30 minutes for a similar option.
“Most of our business is from people just driving to us, so we are already bringing people to the neighborhood," said Shapouri.
According to the local company, Ashley Furniture HomeStore will take the spot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, which moved out nearly a year ago.
A representative with Town West told KOLD News 13 the company will be meeting with the town and reviewing concepts and ideas.
“We like the fact that we live about eight minutes from here, so closer the better, we don’t have to travel a lot, so it would work out great," said Oro Valley resident Valerie Paul.
“So they didn’t buy it just to sit on it. They are actually doing stuff to bring people in and it just helps everybody," said Shapouri.
The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce said this addition should be good for the area because of more sales tax revenue.
“I think it’s also really good for the retail community and business at large to see someone come up here and say we’re going to plunk our stakes down in Oro Valley and see if we can make a go of it business wise. And that message is important to the community as well as members of our chamber,” said President Dave Perry.
