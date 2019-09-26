Celebrating the environment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rangers at the Coronado National Forest want you to get outside.
To celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, most day-use fees will be waived across the forest. The program is possible in partnership with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
Areas with waived fees include picnic grounds and developed trailheads.
As part of National Public Lands Day, environmental organizations across Tucson will host a series of events to celebrate the nation’s single-largest volunteer effort, according to the National Park Service.
National Public Lands Day Events
Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
7 a.m. - Learn about the environment with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists
7:15 a.m. - Annual One Mile Fit Kidz Classic Run by the Southern Arizona Roadrunners. Register in advance here.
Safeway, 7177 E. Tanque Verde Road
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Remove invasive grass species with the Forest and Sky Island Alliance. Register in advance here.
Mt. Lemmon, Red Ridge Trail
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Restore trails with local mountain biking group TORCA. Register and sign the volunteer waiver here. This event is limited to 10 participants.
The Coronado National Forest spans across five counties in southern Arizona. Make sure to call your local ranger district to determine where fees are waived.
Douglas Ranger District: (520) 364-3468
Nogales Ranger District: (520) 281-2296
Sierra Vista Ranger District: (520) 378-0311
Safford Ranger District: (928) 428-4150
Santa Catalina Ranger District: (520) 749-8700
