Courts deny Barksdale bond request

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson courts denied Susan Barksdale’s request to modify the conditions of her release Thursday morning.
Barksdale appeared in court Thursday in hopes of lowering her bond. The court denied her request and upheld the bond amount set at $1 million.
Her next court appearance is Oct. 21 for a case management conference. Her husband, Blane, will have a case management conference the same day.
The Barksdales’ nephew, Brent Mallard, who pleaded guilty to an arson charge connected to the case, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
The Barksdales were captured in northern Arizona in May after they escaped extradition from New York. The two were on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted List in connection to the murder of Frank Bligh, 72, who was killed in April.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.