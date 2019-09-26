UPDATE: One hurt in crash on I-10 near Ina Road

Three-vehicle collision involved tractor-trailer

UPDATE: One hurt in crash on I-10 near Ina Road
A crash on I-10 near Ina Road caused eastbound traffic to back up as far as Twin Peaks Road on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Source: KOLD News 13)
September 26, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle collision that briefly blocked two eastbound lanes of I-10 near Ina Road on Thursday morning, Sept. 26.

According to information from the Department of Public Safety, one driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which happened just before 10 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup and a car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

