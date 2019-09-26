UPDATE: One hurt in crash on I-10 near Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle collision that briefly blocked two eastbound lanes of I-10 near Ina Road on Thursday morning, Sept. 26.
According to information from the Department of Public Safety, one driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash, which happened just before 10 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup and a car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
