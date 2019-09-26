Nogales CBP officers seize $1.9 million in drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Patrol officers at the Port of Nogales seized more than 515 pounds of drugs this weekend, taking 11 U.S. citizens and one Mexican national into custody.
Early Friday morning, a CBP canine alerted officers to inspect a Ford sedan with a 37-year-old female driver attempting to enter the U.S. After officers searched the vehicle, they removed more than 120 packages containing methamphetamine. Combined, the packaged weighed 123 pounds and has an estimated value of $111,000.
The same day, officers at the DeConcini Crossing referred a 38-year-old male for an additional search of his Jeep SUV crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Another CBP canine alerted officers to the right rear side of the man’s vehicle, where they found 40 packages of meth weighing nearly 44 pounds with an estimated value of $39,000.
Friday afternoon, officers stopped a 19-year-old woman for an additional search of her Chevy SUV as she attempted to enter the U.S. Officers found more than 30 packages of heroin with an estimated value of $989,000.
On Monday, CBP officers referred a 30-year-old Tucson woman for an additional inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Officers seized nearly 50 packages of drugs after a CBP canine alerted them to the area beneath the seats. CBP found 13 pounds of fentanyl, worth $137,000; 5 pounds of heroin, worth $61,000 and 41 pounds of meth, worth $37,000.
