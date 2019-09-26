Pima County sheriff to select members of citizen advisory committee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier announced the formation of the Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The SCAC will be a group of community leaders that will meet monthly with the sheriff or his designee to provide input, voice concerns, and to maintain open communication between the community and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff will select 12 members from those who submit a membership interest form found HERE. Membership is limited to two 12-month terms per member.
The meetings will begin in January 2020, pending applications and approval of members.
