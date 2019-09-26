Police: Phoenix man admits to abusing emotional support dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix man admitted to abusing his emotional support dog Miso, according to police.
The Phoenix Police Department said Netzer Villagomez, 19, was arrested on a felony charge of animal cruelty.
The PPD said Villagomez twice hung Miso by his collar and leash and Miso was lifted completely off the ground both times.
Miso suffered broken ribs, pelvis, tooth along with several other injuries, according to the PPD.
Villagomez allegedly sent photos of the abuse to another person.
