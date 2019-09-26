The kids love Reese’s!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just around the corner and that means it time to stock up on lots and lots of candy.
And no one wants to be THAT house on the block—the house with the worst candy.
A recent study by Bid on Equipment found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular Halloween candy in Arizona. They surveyed over 2,000 people in residential neighborhoods across the county to find out each state’s favorites.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups aren’t only an Arizona favorite. It’s the most popular candy in 12 states, while Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts, and Gummy Worms are the least popular.
Below, you can find out what the kids like best in your state.
Stock up while you can!
Now if you’re wondering what age is too old to trick-or-treat or how much parents spend on average on candy, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.