THINK ABOUT IT: Strong character built this country and will keep it going

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is commentary by Eric Duncan, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.
Thursday and Friday are designated as this year’s Interstate Character Days.
Good character does not get a lot of press these days. Lack of character seems to though, even on this station.
Character is an important predictor of health, wealth and happiness in adulthood.
Building character starts with humility and being as interested in others as you are yourself. A growing culture of disrespect in our country is at the root of many of our societal ills.
We all should model a culture of respect within our homes, prioritizing family time with daily face-to-face conversation. That same culture of respect can be carried out into the workplace or schools.
Last year, over 200,000 groups in 125 countries and all 50 states participated in Character Day. Take five minutes out of your day and go to www.characterday.org to participate. It’s free and I promise you will feel good about what you learn.
Plan a character day for your students, employees, or your own family. Everything is there to help you get started.
Strong character is what built this country and strong character is what will keep it the greatest nation in the world.
