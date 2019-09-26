Tucson-area sculptor to appear on Halloween Wars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be more than a month away, but the celebration has started early for one Tucson man.
Local sculptor Matt Harper will be featured on Food Network’s Halloween Wars starting Sunday.
The process started over a year ago, but the passion has been with Harper much longer.
“My interest in sculpture goes back to when I was a little kid playing with clay like anyone else,” he said. “But having kids and being a big fan of Halloween, I would just gravitate towards a seasonal sculpt of pumpkins like anyone would a jack-o-lanterns."
Harper and his family have always been fans of the show.
His kids told him he could be on the show based on his talents, but he didn’t think much of it. One of his children went ahead and sent a link to his work to show producers.
Things took off from there in January 2018.
“I got a call and then an email,” he said. “I did a casting video and it kind of snowballed. It wasn’t really the goal, it was just a really cool thing that happened along the way."
Halloween Wars is a competition reality show made up of six three-person teams. There’s a pumpkin carver, a sugar artist and a cake artist on each team which is challenged to build giant edible display.
“It’s bigger, better, badder, a lot of it,” Harper said. "I was doing modeling chocolate and did some airbrush stuff and I was building some armatures for these giant cake creatures.”
Harper can’t give away any spoilers, nor will he let his newfound fame interrupt his daily life.
“I’m just on it for the ride," he said. “I’m excited to see what happens."
Win or lose, he’ll stay true to his motto -- just keep on carving.
The first episode of Season 9 of Halloween Wars airs on Food Network at 6 p.m. Arizona time.
Check out more of Harper’s work HERE.
