Tucson Greek Fest celebrates 45 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Greek Fest celebrated their 45th year!
The Tucson tradition will give visitors a taste of Greece with food, music and dancing.
The festival will take over the parking lot and inside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church near Mountain and Ft. Lowell and starts Thursday night at 5 p.m.
This year, you will notice something different at the Greek Festival. They will have a full carnival this year with rides for the kids and adults. Also new this year, the festival has added a second beer garden in the front allowing more areas for visitors to gather.
Don’t miss your chance to taste a traditional Greek meal. Here are the days and times of the festival:
Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
