Tucson’s Hope Fest cancels this year’s event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hope Fest helps hundreds of people in need each year, but this year it’s been cancelled.
The organizers decided to put this year’s even on pause with ongoing construction on the property, but will resume next year. They said in a press release and Facebook post that last years location at the Center of Opportunity was almost at capacity every night.
Hope Fest is a time when local businesses, non-profits, government and church communities come together and give their time and resources to help those in need.
Services provided include both medical and dental care, as well as groceries and hygiene items. Personal care is provided as well, with haircuts and clothing. These are provided to the homeless, working poor and underprivileged families.
Hope Fest will have an additional five buildings including medical/dental, Department of Economic Services, welcome center, training center, GRM community ministries warehouse and an administrative support building.
Hope Fest is scheduled for next year on Oct. 24, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.