Two more indicted following sex predator sting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two of the men arrested in Tucson earlier this year during a sex predator sting have been indicted.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said David James Seefeld, 20, and Hector Gonzalez Jr., 28, were indicted on one count luring a minor for sex and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
The indictments arise out of a multi-agency online undercover investigation called Operation Monsoon. During the week-long sting, undercover agents posed as minors. The agents were allegedly solicited by adults online to meet and engage in sex.
Seefeld, who was also charged with three counts of furnishing items to minors, and Gonzalez allegedly went to a home in Tucson to have sex with a minor. Authorities said Seefeld sent three nude photos of himself to an undercover officer who was posing as a teen.
Seefeld and Gonzalez were two of the 21 men arrested in May 2019 following the operation. Vladimir Rodriguez and Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria have already been indicted in the case, according to state officials.
