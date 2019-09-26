UPDATE: Tornado warning for portions of Pima County cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tornado warning for parts of Pima County was cancelled at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
The National Weather Service of Tucson issued the warning around 3:50 p.m. for the areas of Marana, Tortolita, Oro Valley, Dove Mountain and Picture Rocks.
The warning was supposed to last until 4:15 p.m., but it was cancelled 10 minutes early.
At 3:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Marana and was moving at 30 mph. The storm was expected to produce a tornado and quarter-size hail.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.