Aravaipa hotshots earn national recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Arizona fire crew just got a whole lot hotter.
The Aravaipa Veterans Fire Crew earned its certification as an interagency hotshot crew Friday, Sept. 27. The crew becomes one of 13 hotshot teams nationwide funded by the Bureau of Land Management and the only crew of its kind in Arizona.
It’s also only one of two BLM-funded teams in the country dedicated to veterans.
Interagency hotshot crews are the most highly trained and experienced hand crews in their field. In order to become an IHC, crews must uphold strict requirements, be equipped to perform challenging tactical skills and are relied upon for the most difficult fire assignments.
The Aravaipa crew’s certification comes after more than two years of working with the BLM.
In 2016, the BLM requested the crew begin the process of national certification, which involved a series of assignments out west before earning national recognition.
