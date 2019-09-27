Autopsy released in death of correction officer in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The autopsy has been released for Brian Krumm, the corrections officer who was fatally shot in a Pima County courthouse last month.
According to the autopsy, the medical examiner could not determine if it was an accidental shooting or suicide.
There were no drugs in Krumm's system, according to the report, and the investigation is ongoing.
Krumm, a 13-year veteran of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, was found dead in a secure area of the building’s basement on Sept. 21. The shooting caused the courthouse, located on West Congress in downtown Tucson, to be locked down for almost 30 minutes.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said the 36-year-old Krumm was alone when it happened.
