Family uses Civil War cannon for gender reveal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This takes gender reveals to a whole other level — where new meets old.
An 1861 Civil War-replica cannon will reveal the gender of two twin babies, this Saturday, Sept. 28.
The twins’ gender will be revealed in the color of smoke that comes from the cannon.
Old Tucson will welcome members of the public and the Southwest Living History Society to the celebration. Guests must pay an admission fee to enter the park at Bitter Creek Stage located at 201 S. Kinney Road. The event begins at 11:00 a.m.
The owner of the cannon, known as “Bessie”, belonged to Walt Nichols, a former Captain of the 1st Texas Artillery and the 3rd US Artillery. He was a historian and Civil War reenactor.
In 2017, the 10 caliber Parrott rifle cannon was stolen, but later found in 2019 in Florence. Unfortunately, Nichols passed before he knew the cannon was returned home.
Nichols’ family will honor him by attending the celebration of Greg and Amanda Nichols’ twins.
Nichols, along with the Arizona Civil War Council, has performed Civil War reenactments at Old Tucson and other locations for more than 10 years. The family said they wanted to host the event at the last place Walt fired the cannon.
