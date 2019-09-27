KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful 1st weekend of fall ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very busy and wet start to the week, things will start quieting down across Arizona.
The low pressure system moves out of the area leaving us with temperatures in the 80s and sunny skies for the weekend. Enjoy!
Things stay quiet through the middle of next week. That’s especially comforting after a tornado hit Willcox late Monday, Tucson was hit hard by wind and rain Tuesday and a funnel cloud was spotted in Marana Thursday.
FRIDAY: 30 percent chance for morning showers. Clouds clearing through the day with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Upper 80s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 10 percent chance of storms. Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: 10 percent chance of storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.