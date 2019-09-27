Mental competency evaluation ordered for Tucson teen accused of murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a Tucson teen accused of killing a recent high school graduate.
Rene Manuel Yanez, 14, was charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of Julian Zapeda on May 24.
Police said Zepeda was shot in a car outside an apartment complex near Drexel and Tucson Boulevard.
According to court documents, witnesses saw a man run from the scene and officers arrested Yanez nearby.
Investigators said Yanez, who pleaded not guilty, has a gun on him when he was arrested.
Yanez reportedly told a correctional officer he shot someone in the face and had a “beef” with Zepeda.
