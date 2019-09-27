Mental competency evaluation ordered for Tucson teen accused of murder

The Tucson Police Department said Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, fatally shot Julian Zepeda, 18, on May 24. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 26, 2019 at 8:07 PM MST - Updated September 26 at 8:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a Tucson teen accused of killing a recent high school graduate.

Rene Manuel Yanez, 14, was charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of Julian Zapeda on May 24.

Police said Zepeda was shot in a car outside an apartment complex near Drexel and Tucson Boulevard.

According to court documents, witnesses saw a man run from the scene and officers arrested Yanez nearby.

Investigators said Yanez, who pleaded not guilty, has a gun on him when he was arrested.

Yanez reportedly told a correctional officer he shot someone in the face and had a “beef” with Zepeda.

