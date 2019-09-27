Opa! 45th Annual Greek Festival gets underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tasty tradition has returned to Tucson for its 45th year.
The Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church kicked off Thursday night. Sights, sounds and the smells of authentic food will fill the church property near Fort Lowell and Mountain through the weekend.
“In today’s world, sometimes we are afraid to go into other people’s houses," said Bill Anastopolis, a member of the Parish Council. “So today, this weekend is our way of doing a little open house. Hanging out, sharing a little bit of music, a little bit of drink, a little bit of what we call fellowship.”
A new addition to the festival is a parking lot of amusement rides. Anastopolis said they wanted to add the extra carnival rides to give kids and adults more options. You will also see a second beer garden in the front allowing more areas for visitors to gather.
“We were really hoping to get outside and enjoy the evening and found this and here we are," said Jim Fox, at the festival for the first time Thursday.
“We live in the neighborhood, we can hear the music from house and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Mark Whittaker, enjoying his 13th year at the Greek Festival. “It’s just sort of like, ‘oh great, summer’s over, the good weather’s coming, the holidays are approaching, Greek Fest is here.’ We just have a great time.”
Don’t miss your chance to taste a traditional Greek meal this weekend. The festival is open:
Friday: 5-11 p.m.
Saturday: 4-11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.