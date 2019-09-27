Police respond to naked man discovered on Birmingham airport tarmac

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A naked man was arrested Thursday morning by Birmingham Police after airport officials say he was found in a restricted area without authorization.
Officials with the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the tarmac near gates A2 and A4. Only one flight departure was delayed by about 20 minutes because of the incident.
We’re told the safety and security of passengers were never compromised during the incident.
The Airport Authority says they will work with the Birmingham Police as they investigate.
