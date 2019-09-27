Sewer construction begins Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Motorists should expect intermittent traffic restrictions starting next week.
The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department begins construction on the sanitary sewer system on Monday, Sept. 30 near south Broadway Boulevard, north Speedway Boulevard, east Pantano Road and west Kold Road.
During construction, crews will repair 50-year-old sewer pipes and manholes. Drivers should expect restrictions on both eastbound and westbound side of Speedway and Broadway Boulevard.
Construction on Broadway and Speedway Boulevard will affect access to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop will be open during normal operating hours but ramp access via Broadway and Speedway Boulevard will be closed during construction. Bicyclists are asked to walk their bikes in the area.
Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Construction crew begin bypass set up near the Loop path south of the bridge on Speedway Boulevard over the Pantano Wash. The will be intermittent restrictions to the path and crews will direct traffic in the area.
Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crews will close the eastbound lane on Speedway Boulevard for bypass placement across the bridge of Speedway Boulevard over the Pantano Wash.
Oct. 5, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Speedway Boulevard
Crews will shut down two eastbound lanes on Speedway Boulevard for trenching. One lane will be open for through-traffic and business access.
Construction times are approximate and subject to change. Check the department’s Facebook page or nextdoor.com for additional information.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.