Southern Arizona students, teachers walk to school to promote health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of students in southern Arizona did their part to be healthy and keep the environment clean by walking to school Friday, Sept. 27.
Safety was also a big part of the Walk 'N Roll community event at Los Amigos Technology Academy.
About 300 students, teachers and community members gathered to walk to school safely.
Los Amigos Technology Academy has organized weekly Walk 'N Roll Fridays for the past three years and to kick things off this year, they got come help from the University of Arizona mascots, Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat.
Jennifer Flores, the school librarian and wellness coordinator explains why teachers and parents are excited to be starting up their fourth year of this initiative: “We love Walk ‘N Roll Fridays because it gives our community a chance to connect and be healthy together.”
Through the City of Tucson’s Proposition 407 Parks and Connections Bond, Los Amigos families are also looking forward to a future shared-use path that is planned for the south side of Drexel Road, which will include an off-street walking and biking path with shade trees, path lighting and ADA-accessible curb ramps.
The goal in the meantime is for drivers to slow down near the school when they see a large group making the morning commute.
This special event is part of the school’s ongoing walk-to-school initiative and is sponsored by Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Tucson, a program of Living Streets Alliance in partnership with the City of Tucson According to Living Streets Alliance, on average, students can get one-fourth of their recommended daily physical activity simply by walking to school.
Studies show that children who walk or bike to school arrive more alert and ready to learn.
Also in attendance at Friday’s event were, Sunnyside Superintendent Steven Holmes, Pima County Supervisor Ramón Valadez and nearby high school cheerleading squads.
Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department were also on hand to help with traffic enforcement.
