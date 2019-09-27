Tucson man dies from motorcycle accident in Globe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man involved in a motorcycle accident in Globe, Arizona on Sept. 16 has died.
A vehicle failed to yield during a left turn and Glenn Charles Darr, 74, crashed into the vehicle on his motorcycle, according to AJ Castaneda, a spokesman for the Globe Police Department.
The crash happened on Highway 60 at milepost 250 near Ash Street and Mesquite Street early that morning, Castaneda said.
Police identified the driver as Jason Cook and officials don’t believe he was impaired at the time of the accident. Cook was taken to the hospital but did not suffer any injuries.
Officials believe Darr was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
No arrests or citations have been made as the investigation is still pending, Castaneda said.
Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted Globe police in responding to the accident.
