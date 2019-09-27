Tucson man speaks out about illegal dumping in neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man’s trash may be another’s treasure, but a growing pile on Tucson’s west side has neighbors ticked.
“Another bathtub, tile, linoleum,” said John Page, who lives near Silverbell and Grant. “We’ll have people coming in everyday picking through it, tearing open the bags.”
John Page has lived in his neighborhood for nearly four years and said he’s never seen anything like it.
The reason it’s here is due to a handwritten sign put up two weeks ago saying the city of Tucson’s Brush and Bulky pickup started in the area Monday, Sept. 23.
It did, but it’s not an official notice and something the city said it never does.
The first notice went out in December to let people know their collection dates and people who have the Recycle Coach received a push notification. The city said they have heard scavengers put up the signs around the neighborhoods.
That’s why Page took matters into his own hands.
“I took it down because it was non stop," he said. “Literally non stop. People were just dumping stuff here.”
Despite it being a giant eyesore with old couches, bathtubs, even just regular kitchen trash, the biggest problem Page sees is that it doubles as a school bus stop.
“My kids get off right here,” he said. "That’s concerning and then every morning the kids are playing around with it, poking around the trash so it’s definitely a safety concern.”
KOLD News 13 voiced his concerns to the city, and they said there isn’t much they can do in the meantime. Instead, they can only help with clean up that can take a full week. That is frustrating for Page, who faces it daily.
“When I wake up and I come out here and nobody cares and they just dump it here, I mean this is my neighborhood,” he said. "I’m proud of it.”
Now, he can only wait for it to be picked up while working to make sure it doesn’t get dropped off again.
“Hopefully, a cleanup initially and then if we have to a sign that says no dumping," he said.
Materials must be set out by 6 a.m. Monday on your collection week.
Resident should not put materials out more than two weeks ahead of their scheduled collection.
You can find your collection week HERE.
Brush & Bulky will collect the following:
- Brush, tree trunks, branches and other green waste (up to 5 feet long and 24 inches in diameter)
- Lumber (up to 5 feet long and stacked in a separate pile)
- PVC and metal pipes (up to 5 feet long)
- Railroad ties (limit 5)
- Furniture, carpet, and doors
- Lawn mowers with fuel tank and crank case removed
- Scrap metal (bicycles, swing sets, etc., broken into 5 foot lengths)
- Cacti (must be contained - up to 25 lbs.)
- Appliances (remove freezer/refrigerator doors)
- Car tires (limit of five automobile tires)
- Metal drums (empty and cut in half)
Brush and Bulky WILL NOT collect the following:
- Any excess over the 10 cubic-yard limit
- Any items other than those listed above, such as
- Stone/bricks/concrete/aggregates
- Construction debris
- Hazardous waste like paint/oil/pesticides/solvents/liquids
- Glass/mirrors
- Television and computer monitors
- Compressed gas/air cylinder(s)
- Vehicle parts
- Commercially generated material
A special trash collection can be ordered any time by calling customer service at 520-791-3171 or submit an online Service Request. Consider ordering a special pickup if you have a large quantity of bulky refuse that you are unable to take to the landfill and your Brush and Bulky service is not scheduled soon.
Fees for special collections are:
- $30 for up to 10 cubic yards plus $25 for 15 minutes of collection time.
- $25 for each additional 15 minutes of collection time and $5 for each additional cubic yard
If you have trash collection at the curb, place special pickup items on the curb. If your service is in the alley, place items at the back of your property. Please set items at least five feet from any obstacle.
