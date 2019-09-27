UAPD releases campus crime statistics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department released its annual campus crime statistics Friday. The report details all crime on the University of Arizona main campus and areas controlled by the university from 2016 to 2018.
The statistics are part of the annual Campus Safety, Security and Fire Report, which will be released Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Violent crime
Overall reports of sexual offenses on the main UA campus dropped in 2018, according to UAPD. Rape reports dropped from 22 in 2017 to 14 in 2018, but fondling reports increased from three to four. Reports of aggravated assault, robbery and arson all increased by one report in 2018 with 11, five and one report, respectively.
Theft and burglary
Motor vehicle thefts more than doubled in 2018 jumping from 15 reports to 33 while burglary, which has the most reports, dropped from 64 in 2017 to 41 in 2018.
Domestic, dating violence and hate crimes
Domestic violence dropped from 19 reports to 16 in 2018, while dating violence increased from two cases to three. UAPD documented four hate crimes in 2018, reported incidents involved racial, religious and national origin biases.
Liquor, drug and weapons offenses
Liquor law violations increased by nearly 200 cases from 472 in 2017 to 624 in 2018 and arrests decreased from 155 to 129. Drug arrests increased from 108 arrests to 170, but disciplinary actions dropped 38 cases from 102 to 64. There was one weapons law violation but no disciplinary actions were reported.
