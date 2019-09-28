Mother-son duo raise awareness about ovarian cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it comes to teenagers and their moms, it’s not often you find a bond quite like Meredith Mitstifer and her son, Ryan Mitstifer Walton.
“She’s my world,” he said.
From helping with homework to just enjoying a laugh, this pair shares a love for many of the same things.
“Our love for travel, seeing new places,” Mitstifer said.
Though it’s the reason why they travel that makes them so special to each other—Mitstifer didn’t think she could ever get pregnant.
She and her husband at the time were looking into fertility treatments, like insemination. Through that process, she received a few surprises.
The first was not good news.
"There was an unknown mass that I needed to have looked at before we could proceed," Mitstifer said.
The mass turned out to be ovarian cancer. However, that illness was soon overshadowed by a blessing.
“Ironically, I was naturally pregnant in the month that we waited to see if the mass would go away,” she said.
To Mitstifer, it was a sign of hope.
Today, Mitstifer’s son calls himself his mother’s “whisper.”
“I know what risks my mom had to take for my life,” Mitstifer Walton said. “Growing up knowing that, it’s a privilege and I’ll never take it for granted.”
For 16 years now, her son is always by her side.
“He taught me a lot about connection and how important sharing our story is,” Mitstifer said. “It gave me such drive and hope and focus.”
There for not only each other, the two said they want to raise awareness and provide hope to those battling ovarian cancer. The disease ranks fifth in all cancer deaths among women, according to cancer.org.
This year, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition recognized Mitstifer Walton as the 2019 Ovarian Cancer Hero.
September marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. You can learn more about ovarian cancer at ourwayforward.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.