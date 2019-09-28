Sun Tran route changes for Tucson Pride parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Pride parade and festival are schedule for Saturday, Sept. 28.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Country Club and Broadway, heads south on Country Club and ends at Reid Park. County Club, from Broadway to 22nd, will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon.
The festival begins Reid Park at the end of the parade and will last through the evening.
Sun Tran said two of its routes -- Nos. 15 and 17 -- will be altered due to the parade.
