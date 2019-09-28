15-year-old shot, left for hours in a south side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mother wants justice after her 15-year-old son was shot dead and left for hours on a south side sidewalk.
“For seven hours, nobody did anything and that hurts," said Wendy Nanez.
Police said 15-year-old Erik Issac M. Nanez suffered gunshot wounds and died in a neighborhood near Campbell Avenue and Drexel Road last week.
According to the Tucson Police Department, neighbors said they heard gunfire and several people were seen leaving the scene around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Nanez was found around 6 a.m. the following morning in a park area near Avenida Selva del Ocote and Calle Joya de Ventura.
Police said no calls were made to 911.
“My biggest why is why nobody called. He laid there for seven hours," said Nanez. "They heard gunshots. They heard arguing. Has our world become that numb to stuff like this?”
A woman told KOLD News 13 she heard gunfire, but did not call authorities because she thought people might have just been drunk or messing around.
“I heard two gun shots and then I heard a car alarm maybe ten minutes later,” said Hannah, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name.
Nanez said her son was a sophomore at Alta Vista High School. She described the 15-year-old as a ‘happy kid.’
“He had dreams, he had goals, he was gonna be an uncle in a few months. He was so happy about being an uncle and this person took that away from him,” said Nanez.
Nanez now lives in Casa Grande and said she didn’t see her son as much as she’d liked recently, but held onto a family photo as she spoke with KOLD News 13 Friday afternoon.
“We talked a lot. We talked more than a lot of people know,” said Nanez.
As of Friday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Tucson Police Department said there were no updates in the investigation.
Nanez wants families who live in the neighborhood to continue to enjoy the park and remember her son for the young man he was, not for what happened to him.
“I’m going to celebrate his life and I’m going to do it everyday, until this person is caught. You Know? I’m going to do what I can," said Nanez.
Nanez said a group of Erik’s friends raised money through a Go Fund Me account and car wash after he passed away. That money will be going to a bench that Nanez plans to put at the park where her son died.
Police and Nanez are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
