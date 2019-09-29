BEAR DOWN: Arizona hosts UCLA in Wildcats’ conference opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona, fresh off a bye week, host UCLA in the Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener at Arizona Stadium in Tucson late Saturday, Sept. 28.
Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) is looking to stay perfect at home this season while the Bruins (1-3, 1-0) hope to keep up the momentum they found late in the game last week against Washington State.
Khalil Tate will miss Saturday’s game, according to head coach Kevin Sumlin. He said Freshman Grant Gunnell will start. Running back J.J. Taylor is also out, according to Sumlin.
UCLA pulled off an epic comeback against Washington State last weekend, saving its season and possibly coach Chip Kelly’s job.
UCLA went 3-9 in its first season under Kelly and an 0-3 start this year put his job on shaky ground. The Bruins and Kelly seemed to be in bigger trouble after falling into a 49-17 hole against Washington State early in the third quarter last week.
Then UCLA’s dormant offense woke up. The Bruins, who had failed to score more than 14 points the previous three games, stormed back to pull off the wild 67-63 victory.
The last time these two teams met, quarterback Rhett Rodriguez made his first collegiate start. Rodriguez played well as the Wildcats picked up 520 yards of offense, but the Bruins held on for a 31-30 win in front of 54,686 fans at the Rose Bowl.
Rodriguez threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns to go with a pair of interceptions. J.J. Taylor rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries, while Gary Brightwell had 121 yards on 15 carries.
The Bruins may have won last week, but it sure wasn’t pretty.
UCLA gave up 63 points, 720 total yards and Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon broke the school record with nine touchdown passes while throwing for 570 yards.
The good news for the Bruins: they forced six turnovers against Washington State last week after managing two combined the first three games.
Arizona is averaging 43.7 point per game, the 14th best mark in the country. Even with last week’s offensive explosion, UCLA is ranked 85th at 27.3 ppg.
The Wildcats are giving up 33.3 ppg while UCLA is even worse at 39.5 ppg. Arizona has the 105th “best” defense in the NCAA while the Bruins are almost dead last at 122 out of 130 teams.
The big difference is the Cats have hauled in a nation-leading eight interceptions through the first three games of the young season. Arizona managed only seven picks during the 2018 season.
Despite the defensive woes, the Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) topped Northern Arizona and Texas Tech in their last two games after opening the season with a heartbreaking loss at Hawaii.
Head coach Kevin Sumlin doesn’t discuss injuries, but acknowledged Taylor was dinged up last week, limiting him to 11 carries.
Gary Brightwell picked up the slack when Taylor went down, rushing for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Darrius Smith also averaged 7.0 yards per carry last week and could get more touches this week.
The Wildcats’ ground game -- averaging 307.7 yards per game -- again leads the conference. Arizona averaged 202.4 rushing yards per game last year, marking the fourth straight season the program has averaged 200 or more yards per game.
Arizona is one of just eight programs nationally to average at least 200 yards rushing per game over the past four seasons. The other teams are Georgia Tech, Army, Air Force, Navy, Georgia Southern, Oklahoma and Appalachian State.
To put the Wildcats’ success into perspective, Georgia Tech, Army, Air Force, Navy, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State are known for run-heavy offenses with most using the triple option.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have hit his stride at the right time.
The dual-threat quarterback was forced to play early last season due to injuries and started seven games before suffering a shoulder injury. Thompson-Robinson was up and down through the first three games this season, but had a breakout game last week against Washington.
Thompson-Robinson led the comeback against the Cougars and set a school record with 564 yards of offense while accounting for seven touchdowns. He hit 25 of 38 passes for 507 yards, a week after throwing two interceptions against Oklahoma.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
