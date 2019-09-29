Families of double homicide victims still searching for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two families have been searching for answers after two men were shot and killed in June of 2017.
The Tucson Police Department said Roman Nieto, 20, and Guillermo Ortiz-Morales, 26, were found shot at Mission Manor Park on June 7th, 2017.
TPD said Nieto and Ortiz-Morales got into a verbal argument with another man before the shooting. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene, according to the TPD.
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic make with a stocky build, He was seen driving a dark colored car, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
The TPD said there were multiple 911 calls from people in the area reporting shots fired.
When officers arrived to the western parking lot they found people giving CPR to Nieto and Ortiz-Morales, who were later pronounced dead.
Saturday night, the two families showed up in solidarity at the Homicide Survivor’s National Day of Remembrance. It had been moved from Wednesday the 25th due to weather.
Yukiel Nieto, Roman’s little sister said they are still actively searching for the two men, who she said were best friends since they were 15 years old.
“They were best friends. They were always together. For everything they always had each other’s backs. They supported each other, they played soccer together. So we just try to put those reward papers around to know who actually did it, if someone someday will actually talk," said Nieto.
The posters they’ve put up in grocery stores, and handed out have not led to any clues, but Roman’s mother, Alma Rivera is persistent.
“She would just have one of those papers she has to put it somewhere. Because she wants peace herself and wants peace for them,” said Nieto.
Their path to finding peace rests in the hands of others. And now all they can do is pray for someone to provide the answers they so desperately need.
“I know if it was one of their loved one’s they would want the same for a person to do that. To speak," said Nieto.
