FBI arrests former AZDPS employee assigned to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Public Safety shared news Saturday night about the arrest of a former employee.
A release from the department stated Rene Algara was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more than two dozen felony charges.
Algara was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Cochise County, according to the release. It stated he joined the department on February 20, 2016 and was fired before his arrest.
He’s been booked into the Pima County jail on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.
The FBI is still investigating, according to the release.
