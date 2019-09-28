FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues through the rest of your weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re not going to see too much change in our forecast this week. Temperatures will be right around average for this time of the year. We could see some moisture increasing from the south by the middle and end of next week, but rain chances are on the low end.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.
MONDAY: Lower-90s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible (10%). Highs in the upper-80s.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers (10%). Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.
