JUST IN: TFD extinguishes flames in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two employees called 911 when a fire at their work became too hot to handle themselves, according to Tucson Fire Department.
Captain Hector Carpio said initial reports show two men briefly walked away from a job at Americana Motors near Grant Road and 1st Avenue Saturday, September 28. They noticed smoke and flames when they returned. When the flames were too much for their extinguisher, Carpio said they called 911 around 6:45 p.m..
He said first responders pulled back at first because of so much smoke and heat. Once a ladder crew could ventilate the roof, Carpio said crews on the ground were able to successfully extinguish the flames.
Nobody was hurt.
