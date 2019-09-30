Cox Communications gives back to Tucson nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a dozen Tucson nonprofit organizations will share nearly $570,000 in funding for youth and education centered projects thanks to a grant from Cox Communications.
The funding comes from Cox Charities, a program by Cox Communications dedicated to supporting Arizona youth outreach programs. This year, the initiative will fund nonprofits like the Education Enrichment Foundation’s Hygiene Pantry, which serves Tucson Unified School District students and their families with basic hygiene needs.
Cox Charities also chose Music in the Schools, an initiative through the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, as one of this year’s grant recipients. Music in the Schools gives third through fifth graders in and around Tucson 30-minute interactive performances with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s brass, wind, string and percussion ensembles.
Other local nonprofits benefiting from this year’s grant funding include the Reid Park Zoological Society, Youth on Their Own, Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, El Grupo Cycling and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
