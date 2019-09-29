FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see another round of tropical moisture?

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 29, 2019 at 6:24 PM MST - Updated September 29 at 6:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re keeping our eyes on the tropics as a system works its way closer to us, possibly increasing our storm chances by the middle and end of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. 10% chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers (10%). Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.