FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see another round of tropical moisture?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re keeping our eyes on the tropics as a system works its way closer to us, possibly increasing our storm chances by the middle and end of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. 10% chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers (10%). Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
