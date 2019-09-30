FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More tropical moisture?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet, seasonable weather to end September and kick off October! We’re keeping our eyes on the tropics as Narda works its way closer to us, possibly increasing our storm chances by the middle and end of next week.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. 10% chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers (10%). Better chance south and east of Tucson. Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers (10%). Better chance south and east of Tucson. Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
