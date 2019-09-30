Flake to GOP: Still time to save your souls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Sen. Jeff Flake said he has grave reservations about impeachment but whether or not it happens, he feels Senate Republicans should not support President Donald Trump’s reelection.
According to Flake’s Sept. 30 op-ed piece in The Washington Post, this decision is an easy one even though it could jeopardize the political careers of those making such a principled stand.
Flake has firsthand knowledge of the career-altering effects of taking a stand. He was a vocal critic of President Trump and announced he would not seek reelection in 2018.
He now works as a contributor for CBS News.
