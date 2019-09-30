Local Rabbi prays for acceptance at Rosh Hashanah

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Rosh Hashana is the start of the Jewish new year. The two-day celebration starts Sunday night.
“Tonight is the start of new beginnings,” said Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin of Chabad Tucson.
The start of the new year is a chance to start fresh. Rabbi Ceitlin’s family celebrates the holiday, lighting the traditional candles every year.
“It’s a reminder that everyone can bring a little light in the world physically and metaphorically,” said Rabbi Ceitlin.
This light, he hopes will spread in the new year. After attacks on synagogues in California and Pittsburgh, the Chabad Tucson has upgraded security.
“This past year has been challenging for American Jews,” said Rabbi Ceitlin. “Everyone is more alert regularly.”
As he prays with his family and synagogue, his prayer and hope for the year is one of acceptance.
“Learn to accept each other, learn to accept differences, learn to welcome new experiences,” said Rabbi Ceitlin.
For more information on Rosh Hashana, or events in the area, go to JewishNewYear.com.
