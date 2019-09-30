Martin Barreras gets life in prison for death of son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge in Pima County sentenced Martin Barreras to life in prison with no eligibility for parole on Monday, Sept. 30, for his role in the 2014 death of his son.
Barreras was convicted of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse in August in the death of Roman Barreras. Martin Barreras’ wife, Raquel, was convicted of murder and child abuse in April and sentenced to natural life in prison in July.
Authorities said the couple starved Roman to death and put his body in a plastic toy chest. Investigators say Martin knew Raquel was starving Roman, but did nothing to stop it.
