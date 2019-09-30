Police identify teen killed in crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Star Pass Boulevard as 16-year-old Kristiano Roman Yslava Owen.
Tucson police and firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of west Star Pass Boulevard and south Greasewood Road at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Tucson firefighters treated Owen at the scene and transported him to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Owen died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
Owen, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but his juvenile passenger was. The passenger was taken to BUMC, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Through witness accounts, detectives determined Owen was driving south on Greasewood Road at a high speed and drifted into northbound lanes after passing the intersection at Star Pass Boulevard. He struck the wall on the side of the road and the vehicle stopped at the wall’s foundation.
Detectives determined speed was a factor in the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation. No charges or citation have been issued.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.