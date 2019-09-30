Southern Arizona VA to implement smoke-free policy

The Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System will implement a smoke-free policy on its campuses starting Tuesday, Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (Source: Frank Augstein)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 30, 2019 at 1:05 PM MST - Updated September 30 at 1:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System will introduce a smoke-free policy on all its campuses effective Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes and any nicotine delivery system not approved by the Federal Drug Administration, including e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars, according to a press release from the VA.

The new initiative is part of a nationwide effort to help veterans and VA employees quit smoking. In an effort to enforce a completely smoke-free environment, visitors and vendors will no longer be allowed to smoke on campus grounds.

In addition to the new policy, the VA offers a variety of programs to help veterans and employees who are trying to quit smoking.

For more information about what programs are available through the VA, visit mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.

