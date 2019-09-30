Tucson begins biweekly recycling collection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is rolling out its new recycling schedule on Monday, Sept. 30. The city is going to every other week for blue bin pickup.
Representatives of Environmental Services say the costs of processing recyclable items has increased. To offset that cost, the city has shifted to this new program.
The city sent customers a map to identify each area’s pickup days. The city has been split into A or B weeks. The map shows who is A or B week and what day the pickup is. Customers will find they have the same pickup day, but the bin will be picked up every other week instead of every week.
There will be no changes to trash collection.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.