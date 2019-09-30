Tucson woman sentenced for poisoning her child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who poisoned her son in 2015 was sentenced in Pima County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 30.
Judge Howard Fell sentenced Ashley Christina Castro to 25 years in prison for the death of her 4-year-old son Ezekial Castro with 667 days of presentence credit.
Authorities said Ezekial was vomiting, dehydrated and had diarrhea when he was brought to a local hospital in October 2015.
Hospital staff said Ezekial had extremely high sodium levels. Those levels went back to normal, but quickly spiked again and the only people who had been in his room were family.
Because his sodium levels had spiked so high so suddenly, hospital staff called police. Law enforcement arrested Castro on child abuse charges.
Ezekial died a few days later and prosecutors increased Castro’s charges to first-degree murder.
Castro later admitted she gave Ezekial a lethal dose of salt water. In July, Ashley Castro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
