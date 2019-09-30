Two southern Arizona police departments respond to school threats

Overnight the Tucson Police Department investigated a possible threat against Pueblo school that was brought forth by a parent who said they learned of a snap chat posting containing the threat. The investigation is continuing. TPD and School Safety will be present on the campus as a precaution today. The school day will continue as normal and updates will be provided to you later in the day. We appreciated your understanding and encourage anyone with information to contact 911 or School Safety as we continue to look into this matter. Thank you.