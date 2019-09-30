Two southern Arizona police departments respond to school threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police departments in two southern Arizona cities are increasing their presence at area schools after threats on social media were reported.
According to information from Tucson and Sahuarita police departments, extra officers have been assigned two Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools and Anza Trail School in Sahuarita and in the area of Pueblo High School in Tucson.
These extra patrols are in response to a threat or threats “made via an unknown direct source through social media,” according to SPD.
The Tucson Unified School District sent the following letter to parents:
Overnight the Tucson Police Department investigated a possible threat against Pueblo school that was brought forth by a parent who said they learned of a snap chat posting containing the threat. The investigation is continuing. TPD and School Safety will be present on the campus as a precaution today. The school day will continue as normal and updates will be provided to you later in the day. We appreciated your understanding and encourage anyone with information to contact 911 or School Safety as we continue to look into this matter. Thank you.
