VP Mike Pence to visit Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit southern Arizona this week to discuss national issues with locals.
Pence will be in Green Valley on Thursday, Oct. 3, to speak about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. He will be in Scottsdale earlier in the day for a roundtable discussion with Hispanic leaders.
The vice president will arrive in Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 2, to celebrate Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Phoenix.
The last time Pence visited Arizona was in April to rally support for President Donald Trump’s border wall emergency declaration. He called for McSally and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the declaration.
While McSally supported the action, Sinema backed the House-approved measure to oppose the declaration.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.