Woman killed in hit-and-run on Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run collision last week near Ajo Way has died according to Tucson Police.
On Monday, Sept. 23 at around 9 p.m., a woman in her 50s climbed over a concrete barrier separating nearby construction and traveled northbound on Ajo Way when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound, according Ray Smith, a public information officer with the Tucson Police Department. The driver of the SUV did not stop after the collision.
First responders treated the woman at the scene and transported her to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Detectives were notified of her death on Monday, Sept. 30 and have not released her name to the public.
Investigators concluded speed was not a factor in the collision and determined the victim was about 230 feet from the nearest crosswalk. The victim was also wearing dark clothing and it was raining at the time of the collision.
No charges or citations have been issued and police encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 88-CRIME.
